Thousand of workers march against Zuma‚ corruption and unemployment

27 September 2017 - 12:14 By Penwell Dlamini And Petru Saal
Marchers sing: 'We are ready for Ramaphosa', outside Cosatu house in Johannesburg.
Thousands of workers are marching against state capture and corruption across the country on Wednesday.

Dressed in mostly red T-shirts‚ the Cosatu-affiliated workers sang struggle songs calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Cosatu has been making the call for Zuma to step down after the last cabinet reshuffle which axed former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

WATCH | #CosatuStrike marchers: 'We are ready for Ramaphosa

The March is supported by the ANC in Gauteng which has its members in their yellow in Braamfontein.

In the growing crowd are also general workers from different sectors marching for better jobs.

One of them‚ Sbongile Lukhele‚ a worker at Pick n Pay‚ explained the reason for joining the march.

"I'm marching against corruption in our country. It is costing us jobs and the economy is not growing. I'm also marching against my employers. Pick n Pay is retrenching workers while opening new supermarkets. We also remain on contract for over 10 years without getting permanently employed‚" Lukhele said.

Meanwhile in Cape Town‚ Cookie Nkambule‚ national treasurer of Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa‚ said she was disappointed at President Jacob Zuma.

Nkambule took to the streets to march against state capture and corruption . She said the country's healthcare system was in a shambles and staff faced poor working conditions.

"We are here as part of the workers. We are tired of what is happening in the country. We are tired of the lack of employment and constant retrenchment of workers. Today we are also addressing the issue of state capture‚” said Nkambule.

“We cannot have someone else controlling our country from elsewhere. We are disappointed in the president. We cannot have a corrupt president. He is being selfish when he was chosen to be father of the nation. He is using his presidency for his own benefits. We do not support his ex-wife's bid to become the next president because that means he will still be president and we cannot have that‚" she said.

Checkers employee Valerie Hollenbach‚ affiliated to the South Africa Commercial‚ Catering and Allied Workers Union‚ said that she took the day off to show her support.

"According to my boss I should be at work but it is my constitutional right to march. I am supporting all workers who are standing up for injustices‚" said Hollenbach.

