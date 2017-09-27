Thousand of workers march against Zuma‚ corruption and unemployment

Thousands of workers are marching against state capture and corruption across the country on Wednesday.

Dressed in mostly red T-shirts‚ the Cosatu-affiliated workers sang struggle songs calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Cosatu has been making the call for Zuma to step down after the last cabinet reshuffle which axed former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

