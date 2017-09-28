Give Cyril a chance, says Cosatu

Cosatu President S'dumo Dlamini has moved to bolster the labour federation's stance in the tripartite alliance, saying it would assert itself by supporting Cyril Ramaphosa for the presidency of the party at the ANC's elective conference in December.

Thousands of federation members, led by Dlamini, marched through Durban's city centre on Wednesday.

The demonstration was part of a national "shutdown" in opposition to state capture.

As protesters edged their way towards the steps of the city hall, they sang songs with lyrics that likened the Gupta family to dogs.

"AmaGupta ayizinja," they sang.

On Cosatu's backing of Ramaphosa to lead the ANC, Dlamini said he should be given "a chance to lead".

"We have a direct say in the leadership of the ANC because it impacts on us. We are a part of the ANC," he said.