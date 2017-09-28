Home Affairs boss takes his suspension to High Court

Minister of Home Affairs Hlengiwe Mkhize asked her department's director-general, Mkuseli Apleni - whom she has now suspended - to help her son in settling a legal dispute with the department involving nearly R1-million, it is alleged in court papers.

Apleni has made an urgent application to the Pretoria High Court for a declaration that his suspension from his duties by Mkhize was unconstitutional and invalid.

He has asked for the case to be heard on October 3.

Apleni was placed on precautionary suspension on September 18 pending the outcome of an investigation.

Apleni said in his application that his case is urgent because he believes Mkhize will try to settle multimillion-rand disputes in his absence, including a claim from the company that her son, Sizwe Mkhize, works for, Atlantic Corporate Travel.