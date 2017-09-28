'It's sick‚ it's crazy' - Minister hits back at suspended DG's allegations
Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says allegations made by director-general Mkhuseli Apleni are “malicious and delusional”.
Apleni has accused Mkhize of asking him to help her settle a legal dispute her son was involved in.
“This is an insult to my integrity. He [Apleni] is making me a ridiculous person who is not proper and fit to be in the position that I’m in‚” Mkhize said in an interview with Radio 702 on Thursday.
Mhkize denied allegations that she has asked Apleni‚ who has been suspended from his position‚ to help her son settle a dispute with the department involving nearly R1 million.
Apleni has filed an urgent application in the Pretoria High Court for a declaration that his suspension from his duties was “unconstitutional and invalid”.
He says his case is urgent because he believes Mkhize will try to settle the dispute in his absence.
Mkhize said Apleni should say what he is afraid of as he has refused to have a discussion with her.
“He must tell you what his fears are. Why does he not want us to have a discussion?” Mkhize said.
“I cannot be subjected by a person to a position where it is like I don’t know what I’m doing. I’ve always known what I’m doing.
“This is malicious. He is delusional. It’s sick. It’s crazy.”
Mkhize said she cannot work with someone who is not “truthful”.
“Once you take away truthfulness‚ it becomes difficult for me to trust you.”
Apleni was placed on precautionary suspension on September 18 by the minister‚ pending the outcome of an investigation.
He has been director general at Home Affairs since 2010 and his current contract was due to end in 2020.
