'It's sick‚ it's crazy' - Minister hits back at suspended DG's allegations

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says allegations made by director-general Mkhuseli Apleni are “malicious and delusional”.

Apleni has accused Mkhize of asking him to help her settle a legal dispute her son was involved in.

“This is an insult to my integrity. He [Apleni] is making me a ridiculous person who is not proper and fit to be in the position that I’m in‚” Mkhize said in an interview with Radio 702 on Thursday.

Mhkize denied allegations that she has asked Apleni‚ who has been suspended from his position‚ to help her son settle a dispute with the department involving nearly R1 million.