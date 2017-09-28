Mashaba lambasts Cosatu for racist remarks made to MMC
Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba has lashed out at the Congress of SA Trade Unions for its treatment of his MMC for public safety‚ Michael Sun‚ during its march against state capture.
In an open letter to Cosatu on Thursday‚ Mashaba complained about the behaviour of the federation when it arrived at the city’s headquarters in Braamfontein.
Mashaba said Cosatu was well aware that he was in a council meeting when the marchers arrived to hand over their memorandum. He did not go out to receive the memorandum and that angered the crowd.
He then sent Sun to receive it on his behalf.
“Upon graciously agreeing to receive your memorandum‚ Michael arrived at your march and climbed the ladder onto the back of a truck. When he greeted your leadership‚ which included the leader of the SACP‚ Blade Nzimande‚ another of your leaders announced to the crowd that the mayor had sent a ‘fong kong’ to receive the memorandum.
He proceeded to state‚ that at least he [Michael Sun] was knowledgeable in ‘karate’. “Throughout this belittling and racist tirade Mr Nzimande stood quietly. But‚ your leader was not done yet. As Michael prepared to sign the memorandum‚ he was presented to the crowd as “Mr Lee”.
Mr Nzimande remained unmoved while proudly staring at the crowd. “Michael was then unceremoniously instructed to get off the back of the truck‚ without being given the opportunity to address the crowd and inform them of our efforts to fight corruption in the City of Joburg – I note that this courtesy was extended to the ANC Premier of Gauteng‚ David Makhura.
But of course you would not have wanted us to share this information with your members‚” Mashaba said.
He described the behaviour of the officials in the truck as “disgusting and shameful‚ racist”.
Mashaba further said that Sun is a passionate and loyal South African citizen of Chinese decent.
“He has been a dedicated and hardworking councillor in the City of Johannesburg for the past 12 years. He is also an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa‚ with close to two decades’ experience.”
Mashaba demanded an apology from Cosatu on the conduct of its leadership during the march.
He then responded to the demands which were made in the memorandum. One major demand was for the workers who were part of the Jozi At Work Programme to be reinstated.
“I have repeated‚ time and time again‚ that this was a corrupt programme benefiting ANC card-carrying members. The City paid middle men (labour brokers) to provide members of communities with temporary work opportunities.
This resulted in these middlemen becoming overnight millionaires‚ instead of ensuring that this programme benefited our poor and unemployed residents‚” Mashaba explained.
