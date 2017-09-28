Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba has lashed out at the Congress of SA Trade Unions for its treatment of his MMC for public safety‚ Michael Sun‚ during its march against state capture.

In an open letter to Cosatu on Thursday‚ Mashaba complained about the behaviour of the federation when it arrived at the city’s headquarters in Braamfontein.

Mashaba said Cosatu was well aware that he was in a council meeting when the marchers arrived to hand over their memorandum. He did not go out to receive the memorandum and that angered the crowd.

He then sent Sun to receive it on his behalf.