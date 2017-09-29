Politics

State capture: Court says it can't yet order Zuma to appoint commission

29 September 2017 - 10:48 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The High Court in Pretoria on Friday granted President Jacob Zuma a legal reprieve in his battle to fend off a commission of inquiry appointed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela had directed Zuma to appoint the commission and said it should be headed by a judge appointed by Mogoeng.

Zuma has challenged Madonsela's findings in court, saying it encroaches on his presidential powers. The constitution states that only the president may appoint a commission of inquiry.

But the DA wanted the High Court to force Zuma to comply with Madonsela's findings because he did not apply for a stay of execution before he took Madonsela's remedial action on judicial review.

Judge Motsamai Makume said on Friday that it would be premature to force Zuma to comply with Madonsela's report before Zuma had had an opportunity to argue his case in court.

"In my view, it will not be in the interests of justice at this stage to compel the president to institute a commission of inquiry," Makume said.

Forcing Zuma to constitute the commission right now might result in a waste of state resources, since Zuma's review application might succeed, the judge said. That would mean the commission would have been formed in vain and at great cost. 

DA brought application against Zuma as 'remedial action may take years'

Failure to implement the Public Protector's remedial action on state capture allegations could harm the public's confidence in her office‚ the ...
Politics
16 days ago

Zuma can't control functioning of state capture inquiry because he is implicated

President Jacob Zuma cannot take control over the functioning of the commission of inquiry into state capture allegations because he is personally ...
Politics
16 days ago

Remedial action infringes on separation of powers: Zuma

The Public Protector's remedial action directing President Jacob Zuma to establish a commission of inquiry into state capture allegations‚ is in ...
Politics
16 days ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Court says it can't yet order Zuma to appoint state capture ... Politics
  2. Politics is making life even tougher for Reserve Bank, says Kganyago Business
  3. Numsa claims victory on labour brokers in Gauteng Politics
  4. Have Bram Fischer's ideas lost relevance? asks Mogoeng Politics
  5. Eastern Cape ANC conference gets off to a slow start Politics

Latest Videos

Man implicated in cannibalism case intends to plead guilty
The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou
X