'Crush criminals' balls and make them drink urine‚' Mbalula tells cops

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has told the police’s notorious Tactical Response Team to “crush balls” in Gauteng‚ saying‚ in Xhosa‚ that the units must make criminals pee and drink their urine.

“We must squeeze them. When they've got balls‚ we must crush them … If a man says he has balls‚ we must crush those balls. We must find the balls where they are and crush them … these people are undermining the sovereignty of our country‚” he said on Friday at the Pretoria West Police Academy.

He spoke during the redeployment of the unit infamously known as “AmaBerete”‚ as well as the police’s tracking unit. He said the unit must be “merciless” to criminals and return fire with fire.