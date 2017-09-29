DA studying Zuma implementing state capture recommendations judgment
The Democratic Alliance says it is studying the Pretoria High Court judgment staying President Jacob Zuma’s implementation of the former public protector’s recommendations in her state capture report.
“We will study the judgment in full and continue this fight until all individuals and organisations implicated in State Capture are held accountable‚” said DA federal council chairperson James Selfe.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela had directed Zuma to appoint the commission and said it should be headed by a judge appointed by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Zuma has challenged Madonsela's findings in court‚ saying it encroaches on his presidential powers. The constitution states that only the president may appoint a commission of inquiry.
But the DA wanted the High Court to force Zuma to comply with Madonsela's findings because he did not apply for a stay of execution before he took Madonsela's remedial action on judicial review.
Selfe said the DA notes with interest the judgment handed down in the North Gauteng High Court on Friday morning.
“We elected to take a legal route in order to compel President Jacob Zuma to comply with Public Protector's remedial action as outlined in the Constitutional Court judgment in the Nkandla matter‚” said Selfe.
“On a number of occasions‚ including before the National Assembly‚ President Zuma has stated that he will establish a Commission of Inquiry. To date‚ he has not done so.”
“President Zuma has a long history of delaying processes‚ especially in cases of accountability. This matter has not been dismissed but has in fact been held back pending the outcome of the President's review application‚ which will be heard at the end of October‚ where we will also be in court to continue this fight for accountability.”
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE