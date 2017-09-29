DA studying Zuma implementing state capture recommendations judgment

The Democratic Alliance says it is studying the Pretoria High Court judgment staying President Jacob Zuma’s implementation of the former public protector’s recommendations in her state capture report.

“We will study the judgment in full and continue this fight until all individuals and organisations implicated in State Capture are held accountable‚” said DA federal council chairperson James Selfe.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela had directed Zuma to appoint the commission and said it should be headed by a judge appointed by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Zuma has challenged Madonsela's findings in court‚ saying it encroaches on his presidential powers. The constitution states that only the president may appoint a commission of inquiry.