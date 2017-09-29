President Jacob Zuma has appointed Advocate Daluxolo (Dali) Mpofu SC and Advocate Jennifer Cane SC as members of the Judicial Service Commission with immediate effect‚ the presidency said on Friday.

Mpofu‚ who is also national chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)‚ and Cane were nominated by the General Council of the Bar of South Africa to represent the advocates’ profession in the JSC.

"President Zuma has congratulated Adv Cane and Adv Mpofu and wished them all the best in their new responsibilities of advancing the country’s constitutional democracy‚" the presidency said in a statement.