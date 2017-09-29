While Eastern Cape ANC officials were still trying to finalise the registration of candidates for provincial leadership‚ the front-runners‚ Oscar Mabuyane and Phumulo Masualle‚ held separate meetings on Friday.

Mabuyane's faction held their "heads count" meeting at Buffalo City Stadium and Masualle's camp held theirs at the East London City Hall.

When TimesLive visited the stadium‚ OR Tambo regional secretary Xolile Kompela was addressing voting delegates. He told them to avoid wearing T-shirts bearing Mabuyane's name or his slogan #OM17 because the provincial executive committee had decided to burn T-shirts that could be seen as factional.

"Everyone that is wearing a T-shirt that has #OM17 might be disqualified and you will deduct our numbers. Just wear the conference T-shirt or any other ANC T-shirt‚" Kompela said.

At the city hall‚ Nelson Mandela Metro councillor Andile Lungisa addressed Masualle's faction. Former Buffalo City Metro Mayor Zukisa Faku was also spotted at the meeting.

After protracted delays‚ the conference is expected to start at 2pm.