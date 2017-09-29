The ANC in the Eastern Cape will be more divided going to the national elective conference of the governing party‚ thanks to the chairmanship contest that could have been avoided for the sake of unity.

This is according to SA Communist Party provincial secretary in the Eastern Cape Xolile Nqatha‚ as incumbent ANC provincial chair Phumulo Masualle and provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane are set to contest for the top party position in the province.

Nqatha said it was unfortunate that the duo did not take the advice of the Communist Party to maintain the status quo‚ with Masualle retaining chairman position and Mabuyane coming back as provincial secretary for the sake of unity.