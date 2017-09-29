Nqatha: ANC EC will be more divided after Masualle and Mabuyane contest
The ANC in the Eastern Cape will be more divided going to the national elective conference of the governing party‚ thanks to the chairmanship contest that could have been avoided for the sake of unity.
This is according to SA Communist Party provincial secretary in the Eastern Cape Xolile Nqatha‚ as incumbent ANC provincial chair Phumulo Masualle and provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane are set to contest for the top party position in the province.
Nqatha said it was unfortunate that the duo did not take the advice of the Communist Party to maintain the status quo‚ with Masualle retaining chairman position and Mabuyane coming back as provincial secretary for the sake of unity.
Said Nqatha: "The ideal situation would have been continuity‚ which means retaining the current leadership as is‚ especially chair and secretary‚ which we thought was in the interest of the unity of the ANC and the alliance in the province. That is the view of the SACP.
"As things stand‚ with comrade Masualle and Mabuyane headed for the contest for provincial chair‚ we are of the view that the province will be weaker going forward‚ especially the national elective conference in December."
Nqatha said after their efforts to lobby the two not to contest each other failed‚ the SACP was willing to work together with whoever emerges victorious.
Nqatha was speaking to Dispatch LIVE on the sidelines of the provincial conference currently under way at the East London ICC.
-DispatchLIVE
