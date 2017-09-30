Politics

ANC beefs up security after mob storms into EC conference venue

30 September 2017 - 11:03 By Simthandile Ford
The eighth ANC Eastern Cape conference currently under way in East London has taken a new shape with an intense police presence.

As early as 6am on Saturday morning‚ the ICC which is the host venue‚ underwent a detailed security surveillance by SAPS‚ assisted by the highly-skilled members of the VIP protection unit.

The security detail is commanded by provincial Police Commissioner Major-General Liziwe Ntshinga.

This comes after a group of people claiming to be the legitimate delegates to the conference burst open the security entrance at the venue last night.

The disruptive group was singing songs that were pro provincial chair Phumulo Masualle.

They came in just as the Nelson Mandela Bay regional chairman Andile Lungisa was about to do a television interview.

ANC provincial spokesman Mlibo Qoboshiyane confirmed that numbers inside were indeed more than those of delegates that were expected.

"This may have been caused by some branches who did not return the tags that had been confirmed as nullified‚ " said Qoboshiyane.

"The verification report addendum arrived pretty late and that could have been a reason that last night the conference saw a larger group."

Qoboshiyane further admitted that the ANC had on Friday underestimated the need for tight security as they had to consider the hotel's obligation to comfortably house other guests that are not part of conference‚ but have since made arrangements with the ICC management.

- DispatchLIVE

