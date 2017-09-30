The eighth ANC Eastern Cape conference currently under way in East London has taken a new shape with an intense police presence.

As early as 6am on Saturday morning‚ the ICC which is the host venue‚ underwent a detailed security surveillance by SAPS‚ assisted by the highly-skilled members of the VIP protection unit.

The security detail is commanded by provincial Police Commissioner Major-General Liziwe Ntshinga.

This comes after a group of people claiming to be the legitimate delegates to the conference burst open the security entrance at the venue last night.