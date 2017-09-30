Call for unity in Eastern Cape ANC as conference gets under way

Outgoing ANC Eastern Cape provincial chairman Phumulo Masualle used his political report speech to call for unity in the province‚ after visible cracks showed as the party prepared for the start of its provincial conference.

The official programme of the 8th ANC Eastern Cape provincial conference began 8 hours behind schedule due to late registration and unresolved disputes. The programme was kicked off by deputy provincial chairman Sakhumzi Somyo who announced that because the party was behind schedule some items will be finalised on Saturday.

Addressing a packed East London ICC auditorium Masualle said that the ANC was at its weakest and members in the province should unify in order to save the party.

"We meet in this conference when the ANC faces its most deepest crisis post 1994 it has ever seen. So this is a very significant event leading up to the December national conference. We must unite like never before and be strong enough to fight‚" Masualle said.