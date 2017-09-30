MPs ‘defy Zuma bid to control SABC posts’

President Jacob Zuma has been accused of stalling the installation of the new 12-member SABC board because he apparently does not support some of the candidates.

Zuma is also said to be delaying the appointment of the board because he wants to launch a fresh bid to interfere with the process of hiring the new executive management of the public broadcaster, including a CEO, chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Zuma plunged the SABC into a new leadership crisis this week by failing to approve the list of recommended board members sent to him by parliament 21 days ago. The mandate of the interim board lapsed on Tuesday.