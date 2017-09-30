MPs ‘defy Zuma bid to control SABC posts’
President Jacob Zuma has been accused of stalling the installation of the new 12-member SABC board because he apparently does not support some of the candidates.
Zuma is also said to be delaying the appointment of the board because he wants to launch a fresh bid to interfere with the process of hiring the new executive management of the public broadcaster, including a CEO, chief financial officer and chief operating officer.
Zuma plunged the SABC into a new leadership crisis this week by failing to approve the list of recommended board members sent to him by parliament 21 days ago. The mandate of the interim board lapsed on Tuesday.
Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass
An ANC MP has disclosed to the Sunday Times, on condition of anonymity because MPs are not authorised to speak publicly about the matter, that Zuma does not support some of the people on the list — apparently because he does not trust them.
The MP said legislators would not change their position on the matter and would defy the president.
Zuma has said he is still “applying his mind” to the issue.
In terms of the Broadcasting Act, the president appoints the SABC board on the recommendations of parliament following a public selection process.
Read the full story in the Sunday Times
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE