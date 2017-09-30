The South African Communist Party has denounced what it referred to as the “spurious allegation of racial bigotry opportunistically levelled against the party” and its general secretary‚ Blade Nzimande‚ by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

The party was commenting on a statement by Mashaba on Thursday in which he said he was disgusted by racist remarks made about his MMC for public safety‚ Michael Sun‚ during Cosatu’s march against state capture on Wednesday‚ in which the SACP and Nzimande also participated.

Sun was asked by Mashaba on Wednesday to receive a memorandum from Cosatu on his behalf and meet representatives of the trade union federation.

Mashaba said that one of the Cosatu leaders had introduced Sun as “'Mr Lee” and referred to him as a 'Fong Kong'.