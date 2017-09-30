Zuma scrambles to undo huge KZN setback

President Jacob Zuma sourced his own legal opinion, in addition to another one commissioned by the ANC, in his desperate bid to defend his key allies, the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee.

Zuma caught senior ANC leaders by surprise when he produced his own legal opinion during a national executive committee meeting on Friday.

Zuma told the meeting that the ANC should appeal a Pietermaritzburg High Court judgment that nullified the election of the KwaZulu-Natal PEC — to, he intimated, teach the rebels a lesson.

The PEC is key to in Zuma’s plan to anoint former AU Commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as his successor.