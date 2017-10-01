Politics

Mabuyane emerges as new Eastern Cape ANC leader at violence-marred conference

01 October 2017 - 13:51 By Siphe Macanda
ANC Eastern Cape secretary Oscar Mabuyane, left, President Jacob Zuma, centre, and roads and transport MEC Thandiswa Marawu. File photo.
Image: ALAN EASON

Former Eastern Cape provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane has emerged as the newly-elected ANC provincial chairman amid deep-rooted divisions that resulted in a physical brawl‚ leaving many injured.

Just after midnight on Sunday morning a fight ensued between delegates supporting Mabuyane and former provincial chairman Phumulo Masualle after a deadlock on adoption of credentials.

From the beginning the conference‚ which started on Thursday‚ was marred by delays stemming from unresolved disputes and complaints.

Things got heated on Saturday even though it took the whole day to verify and allow eligible voting delegates inside the conference venue. Delegates linked to Masualle disrupted the conference proceedings amid the adoption of credentials which later led to a fight breaking out.

Business turns its ‘hawk’s eye’ on IEC probity

Electoral body is due for new CEO, software - both of which must be kept 'uncapturable'
Business
14 hours ago

KZN leader speaks unity‚ mum on decision of party’s status

Embattled KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair Sihle Zikalala has said that if it means rerunning the controversial conference to achieve unity in the fragmented ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Zuma succession fight may spur ANC to pick Mkhize as compromise leader

As the battle to succeed President Jacob Zuma as leader of the African National Congress grows increasingly fractious, party Treasurer-General Zweli ...
Business
3 days ago

Minutes after that‚ emergency services arrived to assist a dozen delegates that had been injured. This however did not deter vibrant conference delegates from electing their preferred candidates. As the injured were ferried to hospital then-deputy secretary Helen Sauls August presided over the conference.

Present were provincial and national executive members including Stella Ndabeni‚ Fikile Xasa‚ Nosiviwe Mapisa Nkqakula and Jackson Mthembu among others. After 1.30am on Sunday morning nominations began with Mabuyane and Masualle securing enough nominations per branch for the chairperson position.

A breakdown of the nominations reflected that there were two people nominated for chairmanship‚ two candidates for deputy chair‚ six for provincial secretary‚ three for deputy secretary and two for the treasurer position.

The election agency announced that Mabuyane received 935 votes while Masualle only had 7.

Meanwhile on Sunday morning the Masualle-linked grouping converged on the East London city hall for a meeting. Among those present were Andile Lungisa and MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane.

No saints in ANC contest

There are no saints in this extremely dirty war that's unfolding within the ANC.
Ideas
5 days ago

Oops! Dlamini-Zuma camp hits a snag

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign to succeed her husband has hit turbulent waters. Her supporters in KwaZulu-Natal face the chop and her staunch ...
Politics
7 days ago

Limpopo MEC threatens legal action against provincial ANCYL leader

A Limpopo MEC has given provincial ANC Youth League secretary Che Selane 14 days to retract utterances allegedly made against her during a television ...
Politics
9 days ago

