Former Eastern Cape provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane has emerged as the newly-elected ANC provincial chairman amid deep-rooted divisions that resulted in a physical brawl‚ leaving many injured.

Just after midnight on Sunday morning a fight ensued between delegates supporting Mabuyane and former provincial chairman Phumulo Masualle after a deadlock on adoption of credentials.

From the beginning the conference‚ which started on Thursday‚ was marred by delays stemming from unresolved disputes and complaints.

Things got heated on Saturday even though it took the whole day to verify and allow eligible voting delegates inside the conference venue. Delegates linked to Masualle disrupted the conference proceedings amid the adoption of credentials which later led to a fight breaking out.