Ministers at war as damning report on embattled MDDA gathers dust

Over and above finding that Nkomo had misrepresented the board in her attempts to stall the investigation‚ it was found that the minutes of board meetings were not signed by Nkomo‚ contravening the MDDA Act‚ and that R1-million in fruitless and wasteful expenditure had been incurred through the hiring and subsequent withdrawal of Dr Samuel Vilakazi as CEO.

Manyi’s investigation revealed that legal advice to conduct in depth reference checks on Vilakazi — a former CFO for the Telecommunications Department who was then under investigation for collusion on a multi-million rand communications tender — had not been heeded.

Vilakazi never reported for duty and the MDDA was forced to withdraw his appointment as CEO‚ and pay him a settlement.

Manyi’s report states that “the unsigned board minutes are not only in contravention of the law but also undermine the authenticity of the minutes and the validity of the decisions contained therein.

“It was noted that the chairperson of the board was operating as if she is the executive chairman. There is no positive correlation between the amount of time and expense attributable to the chairperson’s active involvement at MDDA.”

The report ends stating that the findings provide “prima facie evidence that may amount to misconduct and [Nkomo’s] failure to properly fulfil her duties as chairperson of the board”.

Muthambi has denied keeping the report under wraps‚ saying it was among the paperwork handed over to new Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and her deputy Tandi Mahambehlala in April after the cabinet reshuffle.

Muthambi’s spokesman‚ Pfarelo Maduguma‚ said she [Muthambi] had called an urgent board meeting to discuss the report in December 2016‚ which Nkomo did not attend.

In an emailed response to Muthambi’s chief of staff‚ dated 7 December 2016‚ Nkomo says “due to an urgent matter I need to attend assigned by higher office I am not in a position to attend the meeting this morning [sic]”. There is no indication as to what the higher office she was referring to was.

Maduguma said the report was sent to Nkomo for her to respond to the allegations.

He said Nkomo never responded and the report was handed over to Dlodlo in April to follow up on and to implement the recommendations.

“[Nkomo’s] continued bunking of meetings with the Minister and the manner in which she resisted the commissioning of the investigation and her misrepresenting the board shows the kind of person she is.”

Maduguma said a copy of the report was also given to the deputy minister‚ Tandi Mahambehlala.

Dlodlo and Mahambehlala have reportedly been at each other’s throats over the MDDA issue‚ with the matter further complicated by Friday’s firing of the agency’s seventh acting CEO in three years‚ Donald Liphoko.

TimesLIVE understands the battle between Mahambehlala and Dlodlo is reaching boiling point‚ and the minister firing Liphoko without informing her deputy‚ who oversees the agency‚ is seen as another slight to Mahambehlala.

In August Liphoko spoke out against the Agency’s board during a visit by the parliamentary portfolio committee on communications.