Apleni’s allegations against Minister border on ‘hysteria’‚ says acting DG

The Presidency has responded to claims in court papers by suspended Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni that the minister‚ Hlengiwe Mkhize‚ did not have the authority to suspend him.

Apleni filed an application with the Gauteng High Court last week seeking urgent relief after Mkhize placed him on suspension.

Apleni argued that the allegations against him were unfounded but also that only the President had the power to suspend him. He wants the court to declare his suspension invalid.

The matter is due to be heard on Tuesday.