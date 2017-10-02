Businesses owned by and linked to the Gupta family have been given breathing room after a judge ordered that their only remaining bank accounts be kept open for another week.

Twenty Gupta-linked companies approached the High Court again on Friday‚ the day before Bank of Baroda were to shut down the family’s accounts‚ again asking for an order that the accounts remain open until the companies can bring their main application against the bank in December.

Pretoria High Court Judge Hans Fabricius in September dismissed the Guptas’ application for interim relief.

Pretoria News reported that the companies again approached the court on an urgent basis‚ appearing before Judge Tati Makgoka.