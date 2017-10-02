Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will lay a complaint against Cosatu at the Human Rights Commission (HRC)‚ following comments made about Michael Sun‚ the public safety member of the mayoral committee‚ during the march against state capture by the union federation and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

Mashaba said in a statement on Monday that Sun had received Cosatu’s memorandum of demands on his behalf‚ as he needed to be present in a council meeting on Wednesday.

"Upon arriving at the march‚ Michael greeted Cosatu’s leadership‚ which included the leader of the SACP‚ Blade Nzimande. One of the leaders present decided to announce that I had sent a ‘fong kong’ to receive the memorandum. He proceeded to state that at least he [Michael Sun] knew ‘karate’ and later referred to him as ‘Mr Lee from Fong Kong’‚ "Mashaba said.