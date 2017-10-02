Masualle supporters lose bid to interdict ANC E Cape conference
An application by ANC members to have the party’s provincial conference stopped had not been “properly” enrolled‚ the East London High Court ruled on Monday.
Judge Belinda Hartle struck off the roll an application by members of the ANC who had approached the court to stop the conference‚ claiming they were illegally excluded from it. The application was filed at 6am on Sunday.
“The premise on which the application rested has fallen away … The application is struck off the roll because it was not properly enrolled before me‚” Hartle said.
She ordered the applicants to pay the costs of the application and granted them leave to use the papers filed in the application should they wish to appeal her decision.
Supporters of former ANC provincial chairperson Phumulo Masualle are due to file an application to nullify the conference‚ which saw Oscar Mabuyane being elected as the party’s provincial chairperson at the weekend.
Mabuyane’s victory came amid deep-rooted divisions that resulted in a physical brawl‚ leaving many injured at the weekend.
Mabuyane received 935 votes while Masualle only got seven.
Violence
Just after midnight on Sunday morning a fight ensued between delegates supporting Mabuyane and Masualle after a deadlock on the adoption of credentials.
At least eight people were injured during the fight, some seriously, in a brawl over who was meant to be at the conference. Chairs were broken and the foyer of the East London convention centre was covered in blood.
This is how the violence started at the #ANCEConference in EL last night, resulting in some delegates leaving the venue.
After the fight Masualle and his supporters left. On Sunday they boycotted the conference and convened at the East London City Hall, where they bemoaned the alleged irregularities that occurred.
Supporters of Masualle, led by firebrand Andile Lungisa, are known to favour Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be the next ANC president. Lungisa addressed supporters saying what happened at the provincial conference was "unfair".
On Sunday, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the violence.
"It's something that we as the ANC should be deeply ashamed about. This is not behaviour expected of members of the ANC. We condemn violence as a method to resolve differences and disputes among us," he said.
