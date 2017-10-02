Ramaphosa pleads for peace after brawl at Eastern Cape conference

The ANC's chaotic Eastern Cape provincial conference at the weekend was a critical boost for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's bid to become the party's next president.

Oscar Mabuyane, elected provincial chairman yesterday, and his leadership bloc have cemented support for Ramaphosa from the ANC's second-largest province.

But this outcome was not without a bitter and violent fight. At least eight people were injured, some seriously, in a brawl over who was meant to be at the conference. Chairs were broken and the foyer of the East London convention centre was covered in blood.

On Sunday Ramaphosa condemned the violence that started on Saturday evening.

"It's something that we as the ANC should be deeply ashamed about. This is not behaviour expected of members of the ANC. We condemn violence as a method to resolve differences and disputes among us," he said.

Ramaphosa implored Mabuyane's leadership collective to "heal the wounds and unite the ANC in the Eastern Cape".

"We should not feel so victorious that we become arrogant. That we say hambani (go) to those who are not here or lost," he said. He called on the winning slate to embrace their political rivals. He expressed regret that ANC members were injured.