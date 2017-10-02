Politics

Violence at ANC conference an attempt to collapse event: Mabuyane

02 October 2017 - 08:37 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The newly elected ANC chairman Oscar Mabuyane, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and the new ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaythobi at the ANC provincial conference in East London ICC.
Image: Sibongile Ngalwa

Newly elected Eastern Cape provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane says the violence that broke out at the conference was a “desperate” attempt to collapse it.

“It [violence] should not have taken place. We teach members to be tolerant and resolve issues through talking‚” said Mabuyane on Radio 702 on Monday.

“The violence does not sit well‚ especially for those of us who were elected in that conference. It was a desperate attempt to make sure the conference does not take place.”

Mabuyane said it was important for the ANC to be united as people will start losing confidence in the party.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the events at the provincial conference were indicative of the fact that ANC members are not willing to negotiate.

“This is an escalation‚ but consistent with what has been happening in the ANC. Members are not willing to use their internal processes to resolve issues.”

He said the ANC will end up in “paralysis” if there is no room for dialogue.

Mabuyane’s victory came amid deep-rooted divisions that resulted in a physical brawl‚ leaving many injured at the weekend.

He received 935 votes while former provincial chairman Phumullo Masualle only got seven.

Unhappy with the results‚ Masualle’s faction approached the East London High Court to ask it to nullify the results. Judgment is due to be handed down at 9am on Monday.

Just after midnight on Sunday morning a fight ensued between delegates supporting Mabuyane and Masualle after a deadlock on the adoption of credentials.

The conference‚ which started on Thursday‚ was marred by delays stemming from unresolved disputes and complaints.

