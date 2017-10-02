Zuma sends condolences to US following deadly Las Vegas shooting

President Jacob Zuma has conveyed his condolences to the United States following a shooting in Las Vegas which has claimed the lives of at least 50 people and left over 100 injured.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has confirmed that no South Africans were affected by the shooting.

"[There are] no South African victims. Our consulate in Los Angeles is closely monitoring developments‚" the department said.

Earlier‚ spokesperson Nelson Kgwete said they were yet to verify whether all South Africans in the city were accounted for.