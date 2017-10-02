Zuma sends condolences to US following deadly Las Vegas shooting
President Jacob Zuma has conveyed his condolences to the United States following a shooting in Las Vegas which has claimed the lives of at least 50 people and left over 100 injured.
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has confirmed that no South Africans were affected by the shooting.
"[There are] no South African victims. Our consulate in Los Angeles is closely monitoring developments‚" the department said.
Earlier‚ spokesperson Nelson Kgwete said they were yet to verify whether all South Africans in the city were accounted for.
The tragedy unfolded after a gunman opened fire at a concert in the gambling capital on Sunday.
Reuters reported that the alleged gunman was among the dead.
Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo was quoted as saying that his death came after police "engaged the suspect".
Lombardo was later quoted by AFP as stating that the gunman was believed to have committed suicide.
The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.
He said officers found "in excess of 10 rifles" upon entering the 32nd floor hotel room from which the gunman was believed to have opened fire at concertgoers below.
On social media‚ people tried to piece together the events that unfolded with some even questioning whether the deceased acted alone.
Some shared numbers and areas where people could go to donate blood to assist the victims.
Videos of the moment when the gunman opened fire have gone viral on social media.
The ringing shots were seemingly from a machine gun rifle. In the videos‚ the crowds are seen splitting into different directions as they scramble for cover.
On Facebook‚ people have been sharing information in a bid to find their loved ones who were believed to have been on the scene.
