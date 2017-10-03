The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has apologised to City of Joburg councillor Michael Sun “for any hurt or embarrassment” caused when members made disparaging comments during a recent anti-state capture protest.

During the protest‚ which took place last Wednesday‚ Sun had come on the podium to accept Cosatu's memorandum on behalf of the City of Joburg.

Members of the union marched to various government buildings to protest state capture. The union had wanted mayor Herman Mashaba to collect a memorandum‚ but Sun arrived instead and was met with racial slurs.

Mashaba had written an open letter to Cosatu demanding an apology over the comments.

“The Congress of South African Trade Unions has noted the allegations of racism levelled against one of its officials during a very successful anti-state capture and corruption march in the City of Johannesburg last week.