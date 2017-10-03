Politics

Cosatu apologises to Joburg councillor over racial comments

03 October 2017 - 12:23 By Dianne Hawker
Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini. File photo.
Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini. File photo.
Image: Jackie Clausen

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has apologised to City of Joburg councillor Michael Sun “for any hurt or embarrassment” caused when members made disparaging comments during a recent anti-state capture protest.

During the protest‚ which took place last Wednesday‚ Sun had come on the podium to accept Cosatu's memorandum on behalf of the City of Joburg.

Members of the union marched to various government buildings to protest state capture. The union had wanted mayor Herman Mashaba to collect a memorandum‚ but Sun arrived instead and was met with racial slurs.

Mashaba had written an open letter to Cosatu demanding an apology over the comments.

“The Congress of South African Trade Unions has noted the allegations of racism levelled against one of its officials during a very successful anti-state capture and corruption march in the City of Johannesburg last week.

Mashaba to lay complaint with HRC against Cosatu for 'fong kong' remark

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will lay a complaint against Cosatu at the Human Rights Commission (HRC)‚ following comments made about Michael ...
Politics
19 hours ago

SACP denounces Mashaba’s ‘spurious’ racism claims

The South African Communist Party has denounced what it referred to as the “spurious allegation of racial bigotry opportunistically levelled against ...
Politics
2 days ago

“After investigating the allegations‚ we want to unreservedly apologise to Mr Michael Sun‚ the public safety member of the mayoral committee in Johannesburg‚ for any hurt and embarrassment caused by the statements from our official‚” the union said in a statement.

The union said it would not condone racism. “We have concluded that the statements made against Michael Sun were intolerant‚ patronising and hurtful and could be easily interpreted as bigoted. That is not what our organisation stands for.”

The union said the “unfortunate distraction does not give mayor Herman Mashaba a get-out clause though. We still want him to deal with the issues raised by the workers during last week’s strike‚” the union said.

Most read

  1. Police commissioner's absence irks MPs Politics
  2. ANC KZN has not been disbanded - lives to fight another day Politics
  3. Apleni's legal bid for re-instatement as Home Affairs DG postponed Politics
  4. Cosatu apologises to Joburg councillor over racial comments Politics
  5. KZN civil servant was scared of being killed - and was shot two days later Politics

Latest Videos

ANC KwaZulu-Natal lives to fight another day
"We don’t know who is killing us" Marikana residents live in fear
X