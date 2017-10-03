Another legal showdown is looming between the KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial executive committee and the so-called rebels who took them to court.

The PEC may have won the support of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) in their bid to appeal last month’s court loss‚ but the applicants - who represent 43 branches - say the fight is not over. On Tuesday‚ they said they will not only challenge the appeal‚ but also want the provincial task team installed and the PEC dissolved.

Spokesman for the applicants Sthembiso Mshengu told TimesLIVE that they made this clear to the NEC in a meeting on Monday. He said the NEC promised to come back to them‚ but provided no time frame. He said the group was wary of being thrown under the bus again by the NEC.