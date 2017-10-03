A group of ANC dissidents referring to themselves as the ANC stalwarts and veterans have condemned the violence that erupted at the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference at the weekend‚ which they say reflects the deep crisis within the party.

In a statement‚ the group said the violence witnessed at the conference had nothing to do with the historical core values and principles that Oliver Tambo‚ Nelson Mandela and those who fought apartheid and created the country’s constitutional democracy had consistently stood for.

“It does however reflect the deep crisis within the ANC and regrettably‚ includes those within the leadership of the ANC who have placed self-interest above that of our country and the high ethical standards that has been an integral part of the 105 years of the existence of the ANC‚” the group said.