Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni’s legal bid to have his suspension overturned has hit a snag after the judge asked for his case to be assigned to another judge‚ due to her workload and the "complexity" of the case.

The judge manning the Pretoria high court’s urgent roll for this week felt she had too much on her plate to preside over the application.

The court challenge in which Apleni seeks to have the decision by home affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize to suspend him from his position declared unlawful was due to be heard on Tuesday.

But Apleni’s attorney‚ SJ Thema‚ said they met with the judge on Tuesday morning and she deferred the matter back to the deputy judge president‚ to allocate another judge to proceed with the matter.