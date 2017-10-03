Politics

Apleni's legal bid for re-instatement as Home Affairs DG postponed

03 October 2017 - 12:26 By Siph Mabena
Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni. File photo.
Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni’s legal bid to have his suspension overturned has hit a snag after the judge asked for his case to be assigned to another judge‚ due to her workload and the "complexity" of the case.

The judge manning the Pretoria high court’s urgent roll for this week felt she had too much on her plate to preside over the application.

The court challenge in which Apleni seeks to have the decision by home affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize to suspend him from his position declared unlawful was due to be heard on Tuesday.

But Apleni’s attorney‚ SJ Thema‚ said they met with the judge on Tuesday morning and she deferred the matter back to the deputy judge president‚ to allocate another judge to proceed with the matter.

Apleni faces fight-back over suspension

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has the authority to suspend her director-general, Mkuseli Apleni, the Presidency said in court papers on ...
Politics
8 hours ago

“She feels she has too many matters on her roll and this matter‚ and because of its nature its complexity‚ she’d rather defer to the deputy judge president to give us a special allocation‚” he said.

Thema said the parties will meet deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba on Thursday for the allocation.

Last week Apleni filed the urgent application‚ challenging the minister’s authority to suspend him and demanding his suspension be set aside.

The presidency‚ through director-general Cassius Lubisi‚ has since filed an affidavit in response‚ arguing that Mkhize has the powers to suspend Apleni.

Apleni’s lawyers believe the matter raises critical constitutional issues and stated Apleni was confident of his case.

- The Sowetan

Most read

  1. Police commissioner's absence irks MPs Politics
  2. ANC KZN has not been disbanded - lives to fight another day Politics
  3. Apleni's legal bid for re-instatement as Home Affairs DG postponed Politics
  4. Cosatu apologises to Joburg councillor over racial comments Politics
  5. KZN civil servant was scared of being killed - and was shot two days later Politics

Latest Videos

ANC KwaZulu-Natal lives to fight another day
"We don’t know who is killing us" Marikana residents live in fear
X