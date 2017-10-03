KZN civil servant was scared of being killed - and was shot two days later
A politically prominent civil servant at the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal told a comrade on Saturday that he was scared of being killed. Just two days later he was murdered in cold blood.
Nathi Ngcobo‚ an employee and councillor clerk at the municipality‚ was gunned down on Monday evening in Nkumba‚ a village outside Bulwer in the KZN Midlands.
The area falls under the ANC's troubled Harry Gwala district‚ where six others have been murdered in apparent political hits since April - the most high-profile of which was the recent shooting of former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.
Ngcobo was a member of the same branch as Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ and the killing took place not far from the presidential aspirant's home. Ngocbo was reportedly driving to his wife's home when he was shot.
His shooting came two days after he had confided to his branch secretary‚ Xolani Zamisa‚ that he feared for his life.
“The incident happened around 7pm. We spoke on Saturday and he told me things were not okay and that he feared he could be assassinated. He had a great influence politically in this branch‚ and that extended to his workplace. Pity we never got to discuss further what was going on‚” said Zamisa.
He said Ngcobo was a member of the local Bheki Khumalo branch in Nkumba‚ where Dlamini-Zuma has a home. “I have tried to call Mama Nkosazana to report this and I left a message with her PA‚” said Zamisa‚ who believed this was a political hit.
The ANC in KZN did not immediately have details on the murder. “I cannot get something solid‚ except that comrade Ngcobo was shot around his village and nobody seems to have substantial details‚” said ANC spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli via text message.
