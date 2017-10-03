KZN civil servant was scared of being killed - and was shot two days later

A politically prominent civil servant at the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal told a comrade on Saturday that he was scared of being killed. Just two days later he was murdered in cold blood.

Nathi Ngcobo‚ an employee and councillor clerk at the municipality‚ was gunned down on Monday evening in Nkumba‚ a village outside Bulwer in the KZN Midlands.

The area falls under the ANC's troubled Harry Gwala district‚ where six others have been murdered in apparent political hits since April - the most high-profile of which was the recent shooting of former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.