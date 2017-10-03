Police minister Fikile Mbalula kept a crowd of Marikana residents waiting four-and-a-half hours on Tuesday before finally arriving to sympathise with them after 11 murders on Friday.

Mbalula and his deputy‚ Bongani Mkongi‚ were joined in a packed hall by provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula‚ who said the killings in the informal settlement in Philippi — including 23 in September alone — had forced the police to examine themselves.

“The past [few days] has been a moment of reflecting on the gaps [in the police]. We regard this incident that has happened as a mass killing‚” he said.

“These things should not happen again. So many lives were lost.”

Jula expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones‚ saying “your family members have not died in vain”.

Addressing claims that Friday night's killings were committed by criminals in revenge for anti-crime patrols‚ Community Police Forum provincial board chairman Andrew Lyon said communities should not have to take responsibility for ridding their areas of crime.

“To what extent is this [the crime in Marikana] affecting the police?” he said. “There are no floodlights in Marikana but there are two here [outside Philippi East police station]. We can’t keep fighting for the rights of black people. If this was Constantia it never would have happened.”