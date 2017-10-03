Members of Parliament’s portfolio committee on police on Monday criticised a South African Police Service (SAPS) delegation for the absence of acting national commissioner Lesetja Mothiba‚ who failed to appear in Parliament to explain the SAPS’ first qualified audit opinion in eight years.

The committee was critical of the SAPS not only for its first qualified audit opinion‚ but also for the absence of Mothiba from the delegation sent to explain it.

The qualified audit follows former acting commissioner Khomotso Phahlane’s controversial stint leading the police service‚ during which he faced allegations of receiving kickbacks from businesses supplying to the SAPS.

The committee met on Monday and heard from a SAPS delegation as well as one from the auditor-general’s office.

Aside from the less-than-perfect audit opinion‚ the committee was critical of leadership gaps in various units as well as middle management vacuums that affected police performance at station level.