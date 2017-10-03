In an address on Tuesday peppered with expletives‚ Mbalula told petrified Marikana residents he had overhauled management at Philippi East police station. Presenting Colonel Bongani Mtakati to the crowd‚ he vowed to end the crime.

“Things are going to change here‚ we have brought a new station commander‚” Mbalula said in isiXhosa‚ to loud applause. “I have faith in this man‚ they call him a wizard. He is up to the task at hand.”

Turning to Mtakati‚ he said: “Here are our people’s tears. You will not work alone.”