ANC must act against corrupt members, says Mkhize

Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday the party must act against those involved in corruption, and that the issue was damaging its image.

Mkhize, seen as a potential candidate to replace President Jacob Zuma as African National Congress head at a party conference in December, made the remarks at a mining conference in Johannesburg.

Mining executives, bankers and investors have all expressed growing concern about governance in Africa's most industrialised economy.

Zuma, who must step down after a general election in 2019, is the focus of numerous corruption allegations, making the issue a touchstone for those keen to rid the ANC of his influence.

Many of the allegations are linked to a slew of leaked emails, which Reuters has not independently verified, that point to the Gupta family, business friends of Zuma's, using their influence to secure lucrative state contracts for their companies.