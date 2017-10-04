Controversy in DA in the Western Cape - once again

Mbombo is also Madikizela’s partner. She attacked Ntsodo on social media saying he should tell the truth about his disqualification.

“My leader‚ your statement reads as if it's not your own doing that you were disqualified. It reads as if the provincial leader [Madikizela] acted unfairly for reporting you to the presiding officer for breaking the rules ...did you break the rules or not?” wrote Mbombo.

Ntsodo could not be reached for comment by the time of writing as his phone was off while Madikizela’s phone rang unanswered.

Other DA members like City of Cape Town councillor Malusi Booi and DA MP Tandeka Gqada‚ had all pushed Ntsodo to reveal the real reasons he was disqualified. This week Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and her mayoral committee member for safety and security‚ JP Smith‚ were placed on special leave from DA politics after they got involved in nasty public spat. The row centres around the disbandment of the city's special investigative unit and the mayor's security upgrades at her home. But party insiders have linked it to the race for the party's provincial leadership.