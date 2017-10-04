De Lille's house under 24-hour guard after ANC exposes security measures

The home of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was put under 24-hour guard on Wednesday after the ANC revealed information about security upgrades at the property.

Council speaker Dirk Smit said the ANC’s “reckless” release of a R140 000 invoice for top-of-the-line security barriers had jeopardised the safety of De Lille’s home in Pinelands.

“As a consequence of the actions of the ANC and others‚ I will have to deploy the city’s VIP protection services to the mayor’s house 24 hours a day‚” said Smit.

Security upgrades at De Lille’s home‚ which she shares with her husband and adult son‚ have been at the centre of a row between her and mayoral committee member JP Smith which led to their suspension from DA activities on Tuesday pending the results of a party investigation.