Denel under fire for refusing to account for irregular expenditure

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has expressed concerns regarding the financial audit that auditing firm SizweNtsalubaGobodo (SNG) did on state-owned arms manufacturer Denel.

According to a letter he submitted to Parliament's public enterprise committee‚ the auditor-general found that SNG failed to properly account for irregular expenditure in its report of Denel’s financials.

SNG requested that Denel amend the flawed reports‚ but according to the A-G‚ Denel resisted this request and proceeded to table the incorrect financials.

Democratic Alliance spokesperson on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone said it was disconcerting that the auditor-general had to write a letter to an audit firm to request that it reconsider its audit opinion.

"How secure are we that the other audits done by SNG are correct and transparent and free from political interference or massaging of the truth?" Mazzone said.