Gordhan vs Brown on state capture and ‘innocent till proven guilty’

Former minister of finance Pravin Gordhan has challenged Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown's belief that those implicated in state capture are innocent until proven guilty.

"In a context where we have state capture‚ pervading both SOEs (state-owned enterprises)‚ other institutions and law enforcement agencies as well‚ by implication. How are we going to get to a position where those who are truly guilty of things are actually going to be charged so that we can actually say innocent until proven guilty?" Gordhan questioned.

Brown on Wednesday addressed Parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises.

She said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had agreed on the terms of reference for an investigation into Eskom governance and procurement and to expedite the McKinsey/Trillian aspect of the investigation. The proposed terms of reference will now be sent to the presidency for approval and the issuing of a proclamation.