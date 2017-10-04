Government or Guptas, who is really in charge of SA? Maimane asks

Radical economic transformation was not a practice that would benefit all‚ Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday.

“The way the ANC government uses the term – and the way it has been written into the new mining charter – radical economic transformation is little more than a fig leaf for elite enrichment‚” he said.

“It is a way of legislating the replacement of one elite with another. A zero sum game that changes the owners‚ but where ordinary workers and ordinary communities see no change and no improvement‚” he said.