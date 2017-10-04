A disgruntled ANC member in the Free State has given the party structure until the end of the week to disband the provincial executive committee‚ failing which he will approach the High Court.

Lefa Mifi has sent a letter to current provincial chairperson Ace Magashule‚ calling the PEC an illegitimate structure and vowing to take legal action if the PEC has not been disbanded by Sunday‚ October 8.

In a letter drafted on September 28 through Bekker Attorneys‚ Mifi states that the current term of the PEC should have lapsed on August 11.

"Considering the 90-day grace period that is allowed‚ it should have been held by no later than 11 August 2017. However‚ as at the date of the writing of this letter‚ it has not yet been held‚" the letter reads.