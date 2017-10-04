Mashaba begins conversion of hijacked buildings in Joburg

Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba has begun a process to take over all hijacked buildings within the city and turn them into affordable-housing properties.

On Wednesday‚ Mashaba visited one of the buildings‚ Vanin Court in Hillbrow. This building was once owned by the city but it has been hijacked and turned into a slum.

Tenants pay rent of up to R700 a month for appalling conditions with illegal water and electricity connections. This is just R100 less than occupants of city-owned properly refurbished buildings pay.

Wires run in the passages to provide light to each unit and water is dripping in every corner. Some of the residents said they would be glad to vacate the building as long as they get temporary shelter.