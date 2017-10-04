He wants you to report "fresh" crimes via Twitter which you captured with your "lovely telephone".

If you fear for your life‚ send Mbalula a direct message (DM).

"DM it is the safest‚" he said. "We'll keep it safe and transfer it to [the] most reliable people [who] will attend to your case." Your DM should include the date‚ location and the police station.

This is part of the launch of the #MyPoliceStation social media campaign which encourages South Africans to report poor service delivery at police stations.

"This campaign has been motivated by many cases reported to me‚ in particular the case of Constable LC Phaswane of Sandton police station‚ who used state resources to deal with her personal issues while ignoring our people who came for service‚" Mbalula said.