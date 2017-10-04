Mbalula wants you to report crime and poor service delivery via Twitter
In a video released alongside a statement on Wednesday‚ Police Minister Fikile Mbalula sat down in a dark red chair reminiscent of a throne to address the nation.
Using #myPoliceStation please report to me on my TL or DMs about fresh service delivery issues at your police station— RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) October 4, 2017
He wants you to report "fresh" crimes via Twitter which you captured with your "lovely telephone".
If you fear for your life‚ send Mbalula a direct message (DM).
"DM it is the safest‚" he said. "We'll keep it safe and transfer it to [the] most reliable people [who] will attend to your case." Your DM should include the date‚ location and the police station.
This is part of the launch of the #MyPoliceStation social media campaign which encourages South Africans to report poor service delivery at police stations.
"This campaign has been motivated by many cases reported to me‚ in particular the case of Constable LC Phaswane of Sandton police station‚ who used state resources to deal with her personal issues while ignoring our people who came for service‚" Mbalula said.
Phaswane was filmed using a work telephone to sort out her DStv account and ignored members of the public.
Mbalula said disciplinary steps have been initiated against Phaswane as a warning to "other rotten potatoes". Complaints will be referred to police generals in the relevant province.
