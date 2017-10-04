Politics

Mkhize sidesteps ANC leadership questions after Zwane says is 'done deal'

04 October 2017 - 13:17 By Naledi Shange
President Jacob Zuma and his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa with Zweli Mkhize. File photo.
President Jacob Zuma and his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa with Zweli Mkhize. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Deaan Vivier

ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize has sidestepped questions on the party's leadership battle after Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was a foregone conclusion.

“I am not able to comment on that because I do not know what the statement was. Unfortunately‚ I was not there‚” Mkhize said.

He was addressing journalists at the Joburg Indaba held in Sandton on Wednesday.

Speaking at a gala dinner on Tuesday‚ Zwane had said: “We already know who will be the president. It’s a done deal. We are not stressing. The policies won’t change. In January‚ there will be new leadership and policies will remain the same.”

We all know who the ANC president will be‚ says Zwane

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane says it’s a foregone conclusion who the next president of the ANC will be.
Politics
3 hours ago

Zwane said the matter had already been decided at branch level and the result was already known within the party.

He made the remarks at a gala dinner on Tuesday night.

The ANC is expected to elect a new leader in December. The contest has sharply divided the party‚ in particular those rallying behind deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and rival Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

President Zuma has openly thrown his weight behind his ex-wife.

Zwane’s comments came just days after a violent brawl at a provincial ANC leadership conference in the Eastern Cape.

READ MORE

WATCH | Explainer: State of the ANC - has the party descended into chaos?

With a divided and fractious ANC clashing in the lead up to the national conference, Moipone Malefane, associate editor at The Sowetan, discusses the ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Legal threat over Free State ANC PEC legitimacy

A disgruntled ANC member in the Free State has given the party structure until the end of the week to disband the provincial executive committee‚ ...
Politics
8 hours ago

ANC stalwarts and veterans condemn conference violence

A group of ANC dissidents referring to themselves as the ANC stalwarts and veterans have condemned the violence that erupted at the ANC Eastern Cape ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Government or Guptas, who is really in charge of SA? Maimane asks Politics
  2. De Lille, Smith issues incomparable to that of the ANC‚ says Maimane Politics
  3. Gordhan vs Brown on state capture and ‘innocent till proven guilty’ Politics
  4. Mashaba begins conversion of hijacked buildings in Joburg Politics
  5. Denel under fire for refusing to account for irregular expenditure Politics

Latest Videos

On-duty cop makes public wait as she sorts out her DStv problem
Violence and court clashes: Has the ANC descended into chaos?
X