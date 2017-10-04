ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize has sidestepped questions on the party's leadership battle after Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was a foregone conclusion.

“I am not able to comment on that because I do not know what the statement was. Unfortunately‚ I was not there‚” Mkhize said.

He was addressing journalists at the Joburg Indaba held in Sandton on Wednesday.

Speaking at a gala dinner on Tuesday‚ Zwane had said: “We already know who will be the president. It’s a done deal. We are not stressing. The policies won’t change. In January‚ there will be new leadership and policies will remain the same.”