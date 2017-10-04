Intermittent water supply‚ followed by having to collect water in buckets under the supervision of soldiers: This is Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s vision of the near future if the city’s dams run dry.

After meeting water minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ De Lille outlined the city council’s disaster plan at a briefing on Wednesday. She begged Capetonians to stave off a disaster by saving more water‚ warning that otherwise day zero — when dams are no longer usable — would arrive in March.

Officials were working to avoid a disaster but is was vital to plan for the worst-case scenario‚ she said‚ revealing that the city council had activated the first of three disaster-management phases.

This would involve extreme reductions in water pressure to force down consumption. “As water rationing is intensified‚ some areas will be affected for short periods of time. This will lead to intermittent‚ localised‚ temporary water supply disruptions‚” she said.