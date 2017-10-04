A total of R105 million was spent on blankets by the SA Social Security Agency (SASSA) in the financial years from 2014 to 2017‚ according to Social Development minister Bathabile Dlamini.

In response to a question from DA MP Bridget Masango‚ Dlamini said almost R25 million of this was spent on blankets as “promotional items” rather than as part of response to disasters.

The department says blankets‚ along with cash‚ food parcels‚ dignity packs and mattresses are used for the social relief of distress‚ especially as a response to disasters. Dlamini did not explain the “promotional” issue of blankets‚ which opposition parties claim is sometimes used for party political purposes.

But in some provinces – the Western Cape is an exception – more has often been spent on blankets as promotional items than for social relief of distress. In the 2014/15 financial year‚ for instance‚ in Gauteng R11.3 million was spent on blankets as promotional material and nothing on blankets for social relief of distress.