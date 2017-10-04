We all know who the ANC president will be‚ says Zwane

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane says it’s a foregone conclusion who the next president of the ANC will be.

“We already know who will be president … It’s a done deal. We are not stressing. The policies won’t change. In January there will be new leadership and policies will remain the same‚” said Zwane‚ widely seen as an ally of President Jacob Zuma.

Zwane said the matter had already been decided at branch level around the country and the result was already known within the party.

He made the remarks at a gala dinner on Tuesday night.

The ANC is expected to elect a new leader in December. The leadership race has been hotly contested between deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and veteran ANC leader Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.