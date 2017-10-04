The South African Communist Party (SACP) says President Jacob Zuma’s failure to appoint a new board has created a “governance vacuum” at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Zuma was sitting on parliament’s board recommendations‚ “while the term of the interim board that did its best to turn around the ailing public broadcaster has expired‚” the party said in a statement.

The names of 12 recommended board members were sent to Zuma by the National Assembly just over three weeks ago.

But Zuma‚ according to a report by the Sunday Times at the weekend‚ has been reluctant to sign off on the names put forward as he does not trust some of the candidates.