It is "common knowledge" there are problems at the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA)‚ says Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

"But it is not as if they will kill the organisation‚" she told a media conference in Hyde Park‚ Johannesburg.

Dlodlo said she has not taken disciplinary action against MDDA board chairperson Phelisa Nkomo‚ because she believes Nkomo has not been given the chance to respond to allegations.

"I do not take decisions on the basis of rumours. It does not help if you do that‚" Dlodlo said.

"That process is to begin when the chairperson and I will deal with all of the allegations line by line."

A report detailing alleged mismanagement and abuse of power at the MDDA has gathered dust for nearly a year.

The failure to act has pitted former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi against Dlodlo.