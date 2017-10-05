Gordhan challenges Brown's 'innocent' quote

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan challenged Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown's statement in parliament on Wedneday that those implicated in state capture are innocent until proven guilty.

"In a context where we have state capture pervading state-owned enterprises, other institutions and law enforcement agencies as well, by implication, how are we going to get to a position where those who are truly guilty of things are actually going to be charged so that we can actually say innocent until proven guilty?" said Gordhan, in his capacity as MP.

Brown, addressing parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises on Wednesday, said the Special Investigating Unit had agreed on the terms of reference for an investigation into Eskom's governance and procurement and to expedite the McKinsey/Trillian aspect of the investigation.

She said the investigation would be too slow for those "baying for the immediate shedding of heads".

"The last time I looked, people were still entitled to be regarded as innocent until proven guilty or otherwise."