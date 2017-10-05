Little over a month after a high court ruling lambasted all three spheres of government for failing the residents of Cape Town’s Marikana Township‚ its inhabitants still feel ignored.

Since the few hours of horror that led to the massacre of 11 people in Marikana last Friday‚ neither the city’s mayor‚ Patricia De Lille‚ nor mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith have visited the area.

This week the two have been caught up in a highly publicised internal war‚ which resulted in both of them being placed on special leave from DA political activities.

De Lille was also a no-show on Thursday when Marikana residents joined the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) at the mayor’s office to hand over a memorandum of demands to bring relief to the area. City officials accepted the document on behalf of the mayor‚ who was at the opening of the Khayelitsha Training Centre.